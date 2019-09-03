Clear
BREAKING NEWS 14-year-old Elkmont boy charged in murders of 5 family members Full Story

Elkmont murder scene remains active

WAAY 31's Rodneya Ross reports live from the scene.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Elkmont murder scene remains active

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lets check back in with waay 31's rodneya ross live from the murder scene in elkmont. where a 14 year old shot and killed 5 of his family members last night. it's still an active seen out there... rodneya i know you've been talking with neighbors out there. a lot of people stunned we've got another break news update on the story that we've been following all morning out of elkmont. right now we know... waay 31 rodneya ross is live in .... with the latest.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events