Speech to Text for Neighbors shocked by Ridge Road murders

we begin with breaking news. you're taking a first look at daytime photos of the home where the limestone county deputies say a teen shot and killed his family last night. he's now facing 5 counts of murder. just over an hour ago -- authorities said they found the murder weapon. thanks for joining us -- i'm marie waxel. that deadly shooting happened last night at a home in elkmont -- in the 25-thousand block of ridge road. authorities say the teen ditched the gun before calling police. investigators said he killed his father, step-mother, and three of his siblings. right now it's unknown what led to the shooting -- but we know the teen is facing five counts of murder. waay 31 spoke with the family who say they're heartbroken... this was their only family in the area. we're bringing you live team coverage right now from limestone county. we start with waay31's rodneya ross. right now we know the teen is at a juvenile detention center and it's possible he could be charged as an adult. limestone county sheriffs office says the teen called 9-1-1 to report a shooting at his home. when deputies arrived they found five people -- two adults and three children with gunshot wounds. three of them were confirmed dead at the scene. the two others were airlifted to hospitals and later died. i talked to neighbors who told me they're shocked this happened... again we're still waiting to learn if the teen will be charged as an adult.. we do know he will be charged with five counts of murder. live in limestone co, rr, waay 31 news.