Speech to Text for Update on Elkmont Community after Shooting

we're now hearing from neighbors and the school he went to... waay 31's casey albritton is live with an update from the district... casey? i'm standing in front of elkmont high school... where police say the 14 year old shooter is enrolled. we reached out to the district and they sent us this statement... "limestone county schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event that has occurred in the elkmont community. we are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy. the district told us counselors will be available for students today. earlier i also spoke to relatives of the family and they were completely heartbroken. they were sobbing... and one relative was holding her face... repeating over and over what happened... just trying to make sense of the situation. but they aren't the only ones a little shaken up by the tragedy... i spoke to several neighbors this morning... all of them saying they are now concerned for their community... one neighbor told us he heard a helicopter go over his home last night-- it could be the same helicopter that airlifted two of those family members to the hospital... he says at first he didn't think it was something he should be concerned with. but this morning he's now in disbelief. "it's crazy. i mean, i can't believe that something like that happened in elkmont. it's just a quiet place. it shouldn't ever happen." right now we are waiting for more information to be released about the family and what led up to the shooting. we will let you know as soon as we have an update. live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay