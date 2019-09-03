Speech to Text for Alex 10 PM A Block

swim! swim! swim! swim! swim! deadly hurricane dorian is pummeling the northern bahamas with a 20-foot storm surge - constant rain and wind. here you can see this group of people swimming for their lives towards shelter during the calm eye of the storm as it crossed andros island sunday! it was a race against time as conditions would quickly intensify when the other side of the eyewall hit. thank you for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the night off. tonight - we are bringing you team coverage as the storm inches closer to the eastern u-s coast line. in the last 10 minutes - an update from the national hurricane center came down with new information on the hurricane's track. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington goes over that latest report. hurricane dorian has killed at least five people in the bahamas.. giving us a preview of the deadly force making its way towards the united states.. here's what we learned in the last few hours... more than 2,700 flights in or out of the us have been cancelled on monday and tuesday ahead of hurricane dorian, according to flightaware.co m. four us coast guard helicopters have been working rescues for "most of the day" in or near marsh harbor in the bahamas. the us coast guard commander described the scene as quote "absolutely catastrophic" more than two million americans are under mandatory evacuations from florida to north carolina. abc's elizabeth hur is in new smyrna beach, florida with the latest. the path of destruction in the bahamas - catastrophic and deadly. and the stories of survial now emerging - incredible. voice of bruce sawyer "i was never scared in storms before. this one, i was terrified." "swim! swim! swim!" abc news' marcus moore and team - also on the ground when the eye of dorian passed over hard-hit marsh harbour on sunday. in this dramatic video, you see the moment they spotted four people yelling for help "follow me, take your time! don't get hurt" the group - urged to swim over - so everyone could shelter together. these scenes - a scary sight for the millions here in the u-s - from florida all the way to north carolina's outer banks as dorian hovers just over 100 miles off shore. gov. rick scott "if you're in a mandatory evacuation zone, you have to get out." in florida -police are going door to door-patients at hospitals a nursing homes-being moved inland. and in south carolina-all lines of this highway now leading away from the coast. the message from authorities is clear. gov. kemp "even with all this preparation, we still cannot stress enough that hurricane dorian remains a significant threat." ll tag: officials say they know some people might not be happy about being forced to leave their homes but they say they are doing this to keep people alive. elizabeth hur, abc news new smyrna beach, florida some people from huntsville are communicating closely with their loved ones down on the florida coast. risa mendelson told waay 31 her family is located in palm beach gardens and is preparing for the storm. her family put metal shutters on their windows, purchased batteries, filled up on gas. and even though the storm isn't there yet, people are staying off the streets in their area. risa mendelson, has family in florida "the problem they're worried about is the water. they've had a lot of rain right now in florida and they've had to drain their pools and local ponds because it's slow moving and it's going to be very wet" risa mendelson, has family in florida "their past experiences have prepared them more for this hurricane because they know how bad it can get. they were both there during andrew and my brother still remembers having to hold up windows" mendelson's family tells her they are only experiencing some rain and gusty wind right now - but expect that to change by tomorrow. a group in decatur is asking for more volunteers and supplies to help the people in the path of hurricane dorian. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the united methodist "disaster response warehouse" finding out what they need... and how you can help... one way people at home can help is coming here to drop off supplies if the warehouse isn't open... right now... they're asking for 20 by 20 tarps to cover holes in peoples roofs... as soon as damage reports roll in... trailers will back right up to this door to be loaded up... the warehouse tells me they're looking for people to hook those trailers up to their trucks and take them to people in need... nats: the united methodist disaster warehouse is ready to ship supplies... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we can leave tomorrow." nats: they just don't know where they're going yet... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "just depends on where and what severity the storm is." nats: the warehouse is preparing for the worst... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "if it rides along the coast we may see thousands of people with damaged homes." if that's the case... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we will go to the area with the most need." cindy sandlin is the warehouse manager... she tells me every volunteer will make a huge difference during dorian recovery efforts... if you're someone looking to volunteer your truck to the effort... they'll need to know how big it is... cindy sandlin/warehou se manager "that way we know what your towing capacity is." so they wont overload a trailer... nats: the warehouse tells me they anticipate a frenzy of activity when the damage reports start coming in... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we will empty this place, ship all this material to wherever the hurricane hits and then we'll start resupply." the warehouse tells me once they know where the supplies are needed most... they will finalize their volunteer truck drivers and passengers to help unload them once they get there... with dorian expected to impact the u.s. sometime tomorrow... you still have time to volunteer... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news... first-responders from middle tennessee are already jumping into action to help assist with hurricane dorian. here you can see linemen from a tennessee power company heading towards florida. a team of around 40 firefighters from across the state also left towards the sunshine state. and - huntsville utilities is preparing to help victims of hurricane dorian any way they can. the utility company says it's ready to send crews wherever they're needed. you can find all the latest updates on hurricane dorian and how you can help out on our website at waay tv dot com. just search hurricane dorian. new tonight... a deadly wreck near hazel green. the wreck involved one car. it happened on u.s highway 231 and 431 at around 4:30 this afternoon. hemsi officials say 1 person was pronounced dead at the scene. at this time, we do not know that person's name. state troopers are investigating. a clear mild night underway across north alabama. here's a live look at huntsville from our waay 31 ridgeline construction camera network. a perfect wrap to a holiday weekend. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with what to expect as we head back to work and school tuesday. rob? a warm finish to labor day for north alabama. temperatures will warm back to the mid 90s tuesday and wednesday. even some upper 90s are possible. after a slight dip in temperatures thursday we warm back to the 90s friday and into this weekend. rain new tonight... now is the time to adopt a new furry friend! the florence lauderdale animal services is waiving dog adoption fees! we reached out to the shelter as to why they were waiving fees. they told us the shelter is near capacity and wants to get some of their adorable dogs into your homes. the waiver goes into effect tomorrow and lasts until sunday. a woman luring children out of your home! how police were able to arrest her.... plus a deadly plane crash in north alabama... how the pilot died doing what he loved.... your full