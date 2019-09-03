Speech to Text for Car crashes into north Huntsville home

new at ten... we're hearing from a woman who's fed up with what she says is constant speeding in her neighborhood. she spoke with waay 31 after a car crashed into her neighbor's house. it all happened this afternoon around 1:50 on medaris road near burros street. lorine parker told waay 31, a white car came speeding around the corner from her home, drove through her front yard and then crashed into the house across the street. you can see the trampoline in these pictures. parker says kids were bouncing on it just minutes before it was hit by the car. she says while this incident was frightening, sadly it wasn't anything new. lorine parker, concerned neighbor the individual doing like they always do: driving like they're on a race track, cause that's how they do out here. they drive up and down the road like they're on a race track. parker says she saw the whole thing happen and called police. she hopes law enforcement or city officials can come find a