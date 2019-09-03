Speech to Text for Madison Co. Probate Online Filing

today could be a great time to do it. the madison county probate office will begin n online filing process to create businesses today! probate judge frank barger says this is one part of a larger effort to offer more options to the business community. madison county joins six other counties in offering this service to citizens also starting today at the madison county probate office