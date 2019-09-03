Clear
Jimmy Spencer in Court

A triple murder suspect is expected to be back in court in Marshall County for a status hearing.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 7:34 AM
Updated: Sep 3, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

a triple murder suspect is expected to be back in court in marshall county for a status hearing. jimmy spencer is accused of killing 7-year old colton lee, his great grandmother marie martin, and their neighbor martha reliford in guntersville last july. the waay-31 i-team dug into spencer's background -- and discovered he was a parolee that never should have been released from prison! he was supposed to be serving a life sentence for burglary, because of his prior felonies. after our investigation, the governor put a stop to early paroles for violent offenders. she also signed an executive order for the parole board to fix
