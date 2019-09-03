Speech to Text for Carson's Morning Forecast 9/3

we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another hot day is on the way for north alabama. temperatures will climb into the mid 90s tuesday afternoon with some spots possibly reaching the upper 90s. more of the same for wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s. by wednesday evening a cold front will begin to make its way through the region. this will be a "dry" cold front, as we are expecting no rain as this front moves through north alabama. once it moves through thursday morning, temperatures will be back to normal for early september, with highs only in the upper 80s to near 90 thursday and friday afternoon. while it's not a major cool down as far as temperatures are concerned, the humidity will be absent from the area for a couple days, keeping things warm but comfortable. no rain chances are in the forecast for the next seven days.