Speech to Text for Group Gathers Supplies for Hurricane Dorian Victims

a group in decatur is asking for more volunteers and supplies to help the people in the path of hurricane dorian. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the united methodist "disaster response warehouse" finding out what they need... and how you can help... one way people at home can help is coming here to drop off supplies if the warehouse isn't open... right now... they're asking for 20 by 20 tarps to cover holes in peoples roofs... as soon as damage reports roll in... trailers will back right up to this door to be loaded up... the warehouse tells me they're looking for people to hook those trailers up to their trucks and take them to people in need... nats: the united methodist disaster warehouse is ready to ship supplies... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we can leave tomorrow." nats: they just don't know where they're going yet... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "just depends on where and what severity the storm is." nats: the warehouse is preparing for the worst... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "if it rides along the coast we may see thousands of people with damaged homes." if that's the case... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we will go to the area with the most need." cindy sandlin is the warehouse manager... she tells me every volunteer will make a huge difference during dorian recovery efforts... if you're someone looking to volunteer your truck to the effort... they'll need to know how big it is... cindy sandlin/warehou se manager "that way we know what your towing capacity is." so they wont overload a trailer... nats: the warehouse tells me they anticipate a frenzy of activity when the damage reports start coming in... john montgomery/unit ed methodist disaster warehouse "we will empty this place, ship all this material to wherever the hurricane hits and then we'll start resupply." the warehouse tells me once they know where the supplies are needed most... they will finalize their volunteer truck drivers and passengers to help unload them once they get there... with dorian expected to impact the u.s. sometime tomorrow... you still have time to volunteer... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news...