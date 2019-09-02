Speech to Text for Authorities Pull Boat From Water

android and apple devices. take a look at these photos. a busy day for rescue workers on the tennessee river this labor day. you can see them working to pull a sunken boat out of the river. the morgan county rescue squad found it near the hard dock marina in decatur after several people called 911. in the last hour investigators found out the boat's engine blew up and created a hole, causing the boat to sink. there are no reports of any injuries. waay-31s alexis scott talked to boaters who point to accidents like this one to stress the importance of safety in the water.