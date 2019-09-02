Speech to Text for Man Staying In Evacuation Area Ahead Of Dorian

thanks rob -- we continue our team coverage of hurricane dorian with an inside look at what its like to be boarded up in one of the evacuation areas. waay31s sierra phillips caught up with a man near cape canaveral over facetime who says about half his neighbors have left - but he's staying. people i spoke with today here in huntsville told me they wish their loved ones would evacuate, but i wanted to take a look at what its like waiting for the worst. that's why i talked with a someone who's lived through several hurricanes in florida. he told me he's used to these warnings and he's ready to weather the storm. rosser- "so, those are the shutters over one of the windows." you're taking a look at my facetime call with tim rosser, a man who lives in florida and plans to wait out dorian. rosser- "and through the sliding glass door, we have these accordion shutters that will slide across" his house is boarded up to the brim. rosser- "most every house is boarded up or they have accordion-type shutters." take a look at what he could be up against. here's video shot of dorian's impact so far. you can see intense wind and serious flooding. luckily for rosser, it hasn't gotten too bad by him near cape canaveral just yet. rosser- "its actually a pretty nice day." ...but he's still worried about what's to come. rosser- "nerve-wracking..... a little scary." it's just him there, his wife is on a pre-storm scheduled trip to maine. rosser tells me while he doesn't plan to evacuate...... rosser- "if i lose my roof, you know, then i'll head to a shelter." rosser is just a couple of miles away from a shelter if he needs to get there. if you're worried about people in the storm path there are ways you can help right here in huntsville. lifesouth is asking for blood donations and for organizations to host blood drives. to learn more, visit our website, waaytv. com. live in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.