Speech to Text for Sparkman Dr. Shooting Investigation

waay 31's rodneya ross is live now at the huntsville police department with what those neighbors had to say. marie...those neighbors told us there have been a couple of other shootings there in the past -- but they say it's visitors not residents causing the problem -- and they really want it to stop. huntsville emergency medical services, inc told us they responded to the shooting around eight thirty sunday night. a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the trauma services unit at huntsville hospital in critical condition. waay 31 talked to neighbors who heard the shooting -- they told us they don't want this to happen again. peace in this neighborhood. the people...it's not even the people that live here that's doing all of this shooting and stuff. it's people from outside coming in here. like people having company that, you know, it don't make sense. we are working to learn more information on the shooting and the man's condition. once we know anything we'll be sure to update you. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.