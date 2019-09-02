Speech to Text for Local Crews Helping With Hurricane

waay 31's casey albritton is live in huntsville where she talked to group who is on stand-by to help with any damage left behind by dorian.. prepare and respond-also called par- has heavy duty equipment filling this shed. and they plan to use it to help the hardest hit areas of the southeast. the equipment will be used to remove trees, dig people out of homes, and move the heaviest of debris. par says they are prepared to do the heavy-lifting-- and they have volunteers ready to get on the road... right now they are just waiting to see where the damage is after the storm. par went to lee county back in march to help tornado victims.. and they spent weeks cleaning up damage. par says they are prepared to do the same thing for florida... we have all of our volunteers on standby...our equipment is hooked up and ready to go and we are just waiting. organizers say they have par representatives in florida right now... and those people will give them a call later this week to tell them where to go. live