Speech to Text for Scheduled Water Outage in Madison County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details.. there is a scheduled water outage happening tomorrow morning in madison county you need to know about.. starting at 8 a-m on tomorrow-- water on harmening drive will be off. crews will be working to make improvements on the water system in that area. the outage is scheduled to be finished by 2 that same afternoon...