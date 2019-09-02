Clear

Scheduled Water Outage in Madison County

Crews will be working to make improvements on the water system in the Madison County area, starting around 8 a.m. tomorrow.

new details.. there is a scheduled water outage happening tomorrow morning in madison county you need to know about.. starting at 8 a-m on tomorrow-- water on harmening drive will be off. crews will be working to make improvements on the water system in that area. the outage is scheduled to be finished by 2 that same afternoon...
