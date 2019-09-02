Speech to Text for Aldot on New Driving Laws

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning... we are hearing from the department of transportation.. . about some new laws that went into effect over the weekend... and a change to a current driving law-- that could cost you money. the move over law...which requires drivers to move out of the way of emergency vehicles... if you don't move over, the fine used to be 25 dollars... now your first offense will cost you one hundred. that's not the only change that went into effect over the weekend-- there's the 'keep right except to pass' law-- drivers are no longer allowed to be in the left lane for more than a mile and a half unless the driver is passing another car. and there's the 'everyone buckle up' law-- which requires adults in the front and back seats to wear seatbelts... people don't realize just how dangerous not wearing a seatbelt is. of fatal crashes, it's about 60% of those killed in crashes are not wearing a seatbelt. all of these laws went into effect on sunday... and the department of transportation says they are especially important to pay attention