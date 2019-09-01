Speech to Text for Arab Residents Glad to be OK After Downtown Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details tonight. a fire that happened on downtown arab's main street has folks coming together to help one another. "i didn't know exactly which building. i did not know if the fire was potentially jumping from building to building. we just didn't know much," we took it as a barbecue... you know labor day weekend," arab's fire department says the fire started in a second floor apartment ... then spread to two businesses below. all the people who live in the apartments are out of their homes tonight. but thankfully ... no one was hurt. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alexis scott spoke with some of the people who lived there to find out how they're moving forward. alexis. greg... many of the tenants from last night told me they're just thankful to be alive. if it weren't for someone alerting everyone to get out, the outcome could have been much worse. jason meyer, lives in apartment "everything kind of happened real quick but i'm just really blessed and we're okay," jason and his wife maria, meyer had just gotten back to their apartment from grocery shopping when they smelled smoke... in a mater of minutes the apartment was up in flames. meyer told me luckily no one was hurt, but they're happy to have family to get them through this tough time. maria meyer, lives in apartment "what's holding us through is that we have family in arab... not biological family but we have church family," the owner of deep south mercantile recalls just how many were there as soon as they heard what happened. she told me business owners down main street were all hands on deck when the fire broke out. christy holmes, business owner "there was so many people that was coming. stopping and coming out to make sure everybody was okay. could they pitch in, was there anything that could be done," nearby businesses are closed from the damage and many people were displaced but everyone told me it will be fine in due time. jason meyer, lives in apartment "any help would be great, but god's got us," christy holmes, business owner "we're there to support and help. i mean they're all apart of our area, they're all apart of the community, at this time the cause of the fire is still unknown. but fire investigators will be here later this week to start finding out exactly what happened. reporting live in arab, alexis scott waay-31