Speech to Text for Fire Chief: 'Big fire' at apartment building in downtown Arab

new at ten. arab's fire chief calls it a big fire. the fire burned through a downtown apartment building. but, the damage spread to nearby businesses. waay 31's alexis scott is live in arab to explain what happened. alexis. greg, right now arab fire chief ricky phillips told me no one is hurt tonight after a fire broke out in the building right behind me. if you can just look up in that open window above me, that's where it all started. but take a look at the damage to the back of this building.... firefighters have been working since 6 getting the fire out. there's extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the entire building which is made up of apartments and a few businesses. people who live here told me they thought they were smelling smoke from a bar-b-que but when they saw the flames they quickly knew otherwise... there were several volunteer fire departments and even guntersville fire to help respond to the call because they said the fire was just that big. first responders told me they are reaching out to the red cross to help those who are now without a home. and right now, they're working to find the cause of what happened here tonight. reporting live in arab, alexis scott, waay-31 news