auburn oregon score predics

happening now! the kickoff to auburn's 2019 football season is just 1 day away, and fans from across the country aren't afraid to make some predictions on the outcome of the game! waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now from arlington, texas after talking to some pretty confident fans. i don't know if these fans are just putting on a facade and pretending to be confident or what, but i talked with plenty of people asking what they think the final score of saturday's game will be. some people say it will be a high scoring affair, especially because oregon fans believe heisman hopeful justin herbert will throw up and down the field. early mock draft predictions have herbert as a consensus top 5 pick in the nfl! auburn fans think it will be a tight defensive battle. but everybody is just hoping for an exciting game. 9 years ago auburn and oregon faced off in the national championship, the tigers took home the crown. oregon fans say it has no barring on this game but auburn fans say, look, we've beaten them on the national stage before, we can do it again. live in arlington, steven dilsizian, waay31 news.