Speech to Text for Suprise trip for deserving Air Force Sgt.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of their own. the auburn oregon game is the premiere event for opening weekend of college football. it was an game master sgt mike law wanted to see in person, and with the help of the people who love him most. he wish came true. master sgt mike law has rooted for auburn since he was a kid. "the first game i ever watched was auburn alabama and i did not like the red color, i liked the trt orange and blue, i liked the emblem on the side of the helmet, and ever since then i've rooted for them since i was 9 years old." so when it came time for law to retire after serving 23 years in ittthe air force, his friends raised enough money to surprise him with an auburn game he'll never forget at at&t stadium. "i was shocked and very humbled, that so many people would go out and do that for me, i've been at that base for 15 years, the timed tf for me to move on and this is the thing i wanted to do, i've never been to a game like this in this atmosphere, i thought they were messing with me, turns out they weren't." law's wife, kara says the gesture brought her to tears. "oh my gosh, it was nice because know how important he is, to me and my family, and to know people love him as much as i do, and by raising that money for him and us to come here, it meant the world to us." michael hornbeck created the go fund me page for sgt law. hornbeck said the airmen loved getting sgt law to texas. "sgt. law and i have been working together for 10 years now, and it was a wonderful opportunity to send him off in the right way, loving auburn like we do, its the only way to go." a breathtaking view welcoming law to his trip of a lifetime. "knowing that my friends and family paved the way for me and my wife, to witness this, hopefully witness a win, its a lot to take in but i'm really happy to be here." and he'll live it up all weekend, thanks to his friends back in mississipi. "i really, really appreciate it, i'm going to make the most of it tomorrow, keep an eye out, you may see a surprise, war eagle." tag:the laws are from gulf port mississippi, and are big fans of auburn linebacker derick hall!! he's from their home town, they wanted to wish him luck!! reporting in arlington, lynden blake waay 31 sports.