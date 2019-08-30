Speech to Text for Pets in Hot cars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a hot car with an animal inside... even with the windows cracked... huntsville animal services tells me the inside of car can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes... putting a pet's life in danger... nats: karen buchan with huntsville animal services sees this situation frequently in the summer... karen buchan/huntsvill e animal services "we get calls at least once a week." seeing heat rise up from sidewalks is a warning sign that inside of a car... karen buchan/huntsvill e animal services "it's like an oven and that temperature can rise to 100-110 within 5-10 minutes." because animals don't sweat... in minutes that can lead to... karen buchan/huntsvill e animal services "heat exhaustion, or heat stroke and the animal can die from this and it can happen." the first thing you should do is call 9-1-1... or animal services... if you want to take it a step further and rescue the pet, you do that at your own risk... the limestone county sheriffs office tells me there is no legal protection for people who would smash a car window... and you could be sued by the owner of the car... kody fisher "if you are going to take on the legal responsibility of smashing a window to save an animal, this junk yard in huntsville tells me you need to take some safety precautions. you need to look away from the window and cover your eyes before smashing it." nats: if you call animal services... and they see the animal in a life or death situation... the owner can face consequences... karen buchan/huntsvill e animal services "it's a situation where the dog could die a person can be charged with animal cruelty." nats: which is why their advice is to... karen buchan/huntsvill e animal services "if you do have to take your dog with you have somebody with you so they can stay in the car with the ac on." in the past... the alabama legislature has considered adding legal protections for people who rescue animals by smashing a car window... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31