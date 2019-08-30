Speech to Text for Breast cancer can't stop Tide fan

after alabama faces duke. alabama fans are taking over atlanta for the chick fila kick off game against the blue devils. waay31's breken terry and lauren casavini met a very special group of fans from right here in north alabama, guys? lauren- here in less than 24 hours bama fans will be tailgating here outside of mercedes benz stadium, breken we got to meet some pretty cool bama fans today.. breken- yes we did, and one fan in particular told us breast cancer wasn't going to stop her from being here to watch the tide kick off. <nat pop roll tide! vince- in our tailgating crew we've got people from north alabama. i'm from florence, we've got decatur, moulton, fort walton beach, we've got tennessee. for more than a decade- these bama fans have tailgated together... becoming more like family. but the last year hasn't been easy. vince- it's still tough but she's a warrior. the warrior katrina vince is talking about is 75 year old bettie lawrence. lawrence- i've been battling breast cancer and it's been tough. lawrence hasn't missed a bama home game since 2009 and never an opener. so when she had a double mastectomy two weeks ago she told her doctor one thing. lawrence- i've got to be here yelling for our team. with her tailgating family around her in atlanta. lawrence is here to do just that. lawrence- but my alabama folks sent stuff to my hospital room telling me cancer chose the wrong person. look live tag breken and lauren: brek-cancer sure did choose the wrong person. we want to wish bettie the best of luck in her battle. nothing, not even cancer, was going to stop her from seeing the tide kick off. in atlanta bt and lauren cavasinni waay31. > lawrence told us - a mammogram helped detect her breast cancer. she encourages all women to have those done regularly. she said had she waited -- she might