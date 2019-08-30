Speech to Text for Bus and dump truck PKG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information tonight -- we're speaking with a driver who saw the major accident happen on jordan lane that sent seven people to the hospital. the accident involved a dump truck, huntsville city bus and a pickup truck. it happened around 2:20 this afternoon at the corner of jordan lane and oakwood ave. it kept jordan lane closed for nearly 5 hours as crews worked to clean things up. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. all that road work isn't complete at this hour. waay 31's kody fisher is live where it happened with what crews need to do. kody... now that the bus and dump truck are moved out of the way... we can finally see the damage it did to the curb and grass in the turning lane onto jordan lane that will need to be fixed... a man who was on the bus that caused this damage tells me the whole accident was like a scene out of a movie... phil bachelor tells me he was one of 5 people on the bus that was turning north onto jordan lane... he was sitting in the back right corner when a dump truck came in from his left... phil bachelor/passen ger on bus "that truck was coming through the widow and through the bus." nats: jacob mccoy and his friend tell me they were driving next to the dump truck when they saw this tan pickup truck start to turn onto oakwood avenue from jordan lane... jacob mccoy/saw accident happen "the truck t-boned that truck and the dump truck tipped over on it's side and slid over on the bus." bachelor tells me he was the only person on the bus not to go to the hospital... phil bachelor/passen ger on bus "i could have been on that side. it could have been me." huntsville emergency medical services told me on top of the 4 people from the bus... two people from the pickup and the driver of the dump truck all went to the hospital...they're all expected to be okay. nats: the bus and the dump truck were so connected, it took 4 tries to get them apart... nats: because of diesel fuel on the road... crews put down a material to soak it up and took it away... nats: as bachelor looked over the carnage from the wreck... he told me the situation was hard to believe... phil bachelor/passen ger on bus "i'm just thankful i wasn't on that other side." the city of huntsville told me they could fix the damage to curb and be paid back later by the insurance company... but they haven't decided if the damage is significant enough to warrant that just yet... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...