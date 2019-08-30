Speech to Text for Sheriff Reports Thousands of Dollars in Winnings

news tab. brand new information tonight regarding the embattled limestone county sheriff. a short time ago, we learned the alabama supreme court has appointed a special judge in the case against sheriff mike blakely. he was indicted last week on more than a dozen counts of theft and ethics violations. this week, all 4 county judges recused themselves. retired judge n. pride tompkins of colbert county, will now hear the case. it comes as the waay 31 i-team uncovered financial documents, showing the sheriff has won hundreds of thousands of dollars from gambling in recent years. waay 31's sydney martin has the documents. in the 13-count indictment, limestone county sheriff mike blakely is accused of stealing campaign funds and inmates' personal money. the indictment doesn't say how the sheriff spent that money. the waay 31 i-team uncovered financial disclosures dating back to 2016, where the sheriff claimed winnings from gaming establishments and the tennessee lottery. the documents show he won up to 150 thousand dollars from a gaming instutite in 2018. in 2017, he reported the same amount. and in 2016, he reported winning more than 250 thousand dollars. the sheriff is not required to say how much he exactly won. and it's unclear if the winnings came from lottery tickets or trips to casinos. the sheriff won't comment on his on-going criminal case. we stopped by the sheriff's office on friday afternoon, but the sheriff wasn't in. the spokesperson shared with waay 31 he had no comment about his financial disclosures. in limestone county sm waay 31 news."