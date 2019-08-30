Speech to Text for Water Safety During The Holiday Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's officially the "unofficial" end of summer. thousands of you will hit the water this weekend ... after the deadliest boating season in two decades. waay-31s alexis scott has been out on lake guntersville all afternoon to show us how marine patrol hopes to end the season safely. alexis? the troopers here told me water safety is just as important when you're on land as it is when you're on a boat. having a life jacket and a safety plan are important, especially during high traffic weekends like this one. tammy hope, visiting guntersville "barbecue...swimming...boat... . potato salad," that's the plan for tammy hope and her family this labor day weekend. it's a plan troopers say, can take a turn if you're not careful. jeffrey reaves, senior trooper "people become complacent about that kind of thing. they start having fun, and then they start ignoring the small safety issues," that could explain the 25 deaths on alabama waters this year .. the most since 19-98. marine patrol senior trooper jeffrey reaves will be patrolling guntersville lake this weekend. he says wearing a life jacket that fits, and keeping your eyes open for others can save lives. jeffrey reaves, alea senior trooper "making sure they've got all their equipment. making sure that people aren't doing something that they shouldn't be doing," trooper reaves told me many of this years' boating deaths happened when people were in rough waters or out during late night hours. he also told me if you're caught drinking while operating a boat, you can lose your license and face a hefty fine, even jail time. hailey and tammy hope, visiting guntersville "just be safe and have fun. stay with adults, wear life jackets... don't drink and boat," trooper reaves told me they will have more people patrolling the water this weekend. he told me if you're not familiar with a body of water you probably shouldn't be in it ... and that's one thing people from out of town can forget. reporting live in guntersville, alexis scott waay-31 news