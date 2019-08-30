Speech to Text for Documents Show Sheriff's Gambling Winnings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to grow back in places. we are learning more tonight about limestone county sheriff blakely who's been indicted on more than a dozen criminal charges. the majority of those charges are for theft. the waay 31 i-team has uncovered documents showing the sheriff has disclosed hundreds of thousands of dollars in gambling winnings in recent years. waay 31's sydney martin explains. in the 13-count indictment, limestone county sheriff mike blakely is accused of stealing campaign funds and inmates' personal money. the waay 31 i-team uncovered financial disclosures dating back to 2016. the sheriff has claimed 100's of thousands of dollars of winnings from gaming establishments and the tennessee lottery. the waay 31 i-team also learned he owns a race horse and has made money off of the purse since 2018. sheriff blakely co-owns the horse with retired deputy johnny mcdonald, and limestone county commissioner steve turner. the financial filings disclose the horse has won more than 50 thousand dollars since the three men bought it in 2017. i spoke to commissioner turner about his venture with the sheriff. he wouldn't talk on camera, but he confirmed the horse's winnings. he also told me the horse isn't a betting tool, in fact he says any money he's ever won, has been from the purse. however, turner couldn't comment if mcdonald or sheriff blakely have ever bet on the horse. i then asked if owning a horse with the sheriff is a conflict of interest ... since the county commission holds all financial power over the sheriff's office. commissioner turner told me no ... that one vote won't make any decision. it requires a majority of the commission. he also told me if he felt he had a conflict on interest in any vote he would abstain. sheriff bakely wouldn't comment about the race horse who's name is game overtime, but his office is filled with pictures of him riding horses, cowboy memorabilia along with a saddle. and on the sheriff's office facebook page ... this picture, showing the sheriff holding a flyer of a horse named "game overtime." turner repeatedly told me owning the horse with the sheriff has zero impact on his job as commissioner. syd, "i asked turner if they would continue to race the horse with the sheriff's facing criminal charges, he told me he would assume as long as the horse stays healthy and is able to run..along with him doing pretty good in races they would keep him. in limestone county sm waay 31 news.