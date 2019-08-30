Speech to Text for 08/30/19 Evening Weather

in the bahamas and the southeast coast of the u.s., folks are bracing for hurricane dorian. it's now a major hurricane at category 3 strength. in the coming days, dorian is expected to strengthen to a category 4 storm. the east coast of florida can see 10 to 15 inches of rain through next week., so in addition to a wind threat, flooding will be a very real hazard as well. for north alabama, labor day weekend is off to a great start in the weather department. if you're planning on spending time at the lake or pool, the weather couldn't be much better. temperatures start in the mid and upper 60s all weekend long and afternoon highs are consistently in the lower 90s. with a ridge of high pressure in control, our pattern is quiet, dry, and sunny through at least the next 7 days.