Speech to Text for Fans Excited For Season To Kick Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again. in less than 24 hours the alabama crimson tide takes the field for their season opener against the duke blue devils. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is in atlanta and met up with some tide fans ahead of the big game, lauren? dan/najahe