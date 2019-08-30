Speech to Text for Family Warns Others Not To Drink and Drive

police across the state are patrolling the roads a little more heavily this week... during the labor day holiday, police typically see an uptick in dui arrests. waay 31's casey albritton shares one mom's very personal story, about how one bad decision can destroy lives. amy dennis walks into this madison cemetery twice a month to visit her son dezmond. amy dennis/ mother "my son, dez, got killed by a drunk driver on october the 25th, 2013." it's a day she'll never forget ... her son and his lifelong friend andres gentry were in this when they were hit on martin road. destiny dennis/ sister "my brother's body never even made it to the hospital because he was actually pronounced dead on the scene." his family says dezmond loved football and his friends... and losing him was the most painful experience of their lives. amy dennis/ mother "not a day goes by that i don't ache...get up achg for dez." destiny dennis/ sister "i wouldn't want anyone to have to go through what i've been through because it's purely senseless." the family says his death could have easily been avoided. amy dennis/ mother "it's a decision that everybody has to make and it changed my life forever...and my family's. we will never be the same." police tell me there were 95 dui arrests in madison city last year... and five of those were from the week leading up to labor day. this week agencies are working overtime to make sure drivers are safe... amy dennis/ mother "anybody that you can take off of the road that could hurt somebody else is very appreciated." now dezmond's family wears his football number in his memory. and they urge people to make the right decisions this holiday. destiny dennis/ sister "nobody should have to go through losing a loved one due to a drunk driver. it's as simple as that." amy dennis/ mother "it's something i don't wish on a parent at all to have to come visit their child at the cemetery." huntsville and madison police - and the madison county sheriff's office - tell us they started working overtime for traffic enforcement on august 16... they'll continue patrolling through labor day. as for the driver who killed dennis and gentry - he's serving 20-years for manslaughter. prosecutors say michael draper had a history