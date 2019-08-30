Speech to Text for Man Arrested 5 Months After Shooting

helped with the case. new at five, we're hearing from limestone county neighbors now that a man was arrested five months after a shooting in their community. a grand jury indicted kenneth adams for murder after the shooting on rooker lane back in march. deputies say the shooting was over a property dispute. waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from neighbors on the recent arrest. bradley puckett, neighbor "it's always been a good neighborhood. no locked doors. keys left in cars." bradley puckett says he has lived in the same neighborhood his entire life, and describes it as a safe, quiet place to live. bradley puckett, neighbor "nothing to worry about. good neighbors." so, when a fatal shooting happened a few doors down back in march, he was shocked. puckett says he knows the man charged with shooting and killing allen brantley. bradley puckett, neighbor "i thought he was a good fella. i believed he would've helped you in any way that he could." investigators say kenneth adams shot brantley in a property dispute ... something puckett finds hard to believe. bradley puckett, neighbor "it's hard to believe. it really is. you never know about people, though. he just had a bad moment." puckett says he's always had pleasant encounters with adams. bradley puckett, neighbor "his horse's have gotten out a few times in our pasture and no big problems. he'd mend the fence, get his horses back, and no problem with him." now, nearly half a year later, puckett says he hopes the victim's family can have some peace. bradley puckett, neighbor "justice will be done, sooner or later. sometimes, it takes a while. ll tag: adams was booked here at the limestone county jail five months after the crime, but was released on a $250,000 bond shortly after. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news