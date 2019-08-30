Speech to Text for Transportation Preparation For Dorian

we're hearing from transportation officials ahead of a holiday weekend. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with those at huntsville international airport about what they're expecting, with a hurricane approaching the east coast. for those hitting the skies this holiday weekend, hurricane dorian is at the forefront of a lot of travelers' minds. as of right now, huntsville airport officials say they're seeing no changes in scheduling, but they tell me they're prepared for whatever comes their way. vo: while many airports will see more traffic than usual this weekend, huntsville international airport says it will actually be slower for them, as about 70 percent of their passengers are flying for business trips, and a lot of those folks will be off. the airport says they could be impacted, however, by hurricane dorian. if a larger airport is affected, there could be a sort of domino effect on scheduled flights at other airports. but, ultimatelty, they say its up to the airlines to decide whether or not to delay or cancel flights due go weather of safety. sot: megan brantley, huntsville international airport "just make sure you're keeping up to date with your travel arrangements. whether that be making sure that you have the text messaging alerts through the airline, or that you have the apps, so that you can make sure that your flights are still going along as normal." ll tag: if you're planning to travel through huntsville international airport, it should be an easier process as fewer business travelers will be taking off. the airport tells waay 31 - fifteen planes from orlando are being flown to huntsville ahead of the hurricane to be parked