Speech to Text for Labor Day Boating Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

closed since 8 a-m thursday. the holiday weekend is officially underway ... and thousands of you will celebrate labor day on area lakes. waay-31s alexis scott spent the day on lake guntersville with marine patrol. alexis ... what is their message this afternoon? dan... najahe, state troopers told me summer holidays are when most people enjoy the water but forget about the essentials. they say something as easy as wearing a life jacket that fits is the most common mistake they see. but here's something else they told me that you'll want to pay attention to. on crowded weekends like this, they'll be watching you through binoculars. and if they can't physically see life jackets on board ... one for every passenger ... that could be a violation. they like the life jackets to be visible, not stowed away in seat or floor compartments. another big violation? not installing the proper lights for boating at night. they'll be working overtime this weekend to make sure everyone's obeying the rules. "we might spend a few more hours on the water, or maybe come out a little earlier, maybe say out a little later just trying to make sure things are safe," reaves told me this year there has been one drowning and one boat accident on this lake. he says remember the basics while you're out there... look out for others... have safety gear with you... and drink responsibly. reporting live in guntersville, alexis scott waay-31 news.