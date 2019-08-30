Speech to Text for Tuscumbia Police Officer Preview

waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the tuscumbia police department this morning with what we can expect to learn today. pat...marie...we already know greg scoggins was placed on paid administrative duty after the tuscumbia police department became aware of the incident. chief tony logan said the department would be doing an internal investigation into the incident -- and today we're expected to learn the outcome of that investigation. vo ryan williams began filming this video after off-duty officer greg scoggins pulled him over. in the video you can hear scoggins demand williams i-d. when williams asked why he was being stopped scoggins told him he was driving recklessly in the area. the exchange continues and scoggins unholsters his gun and pulls it out. two other tuscumbia officers arrive and williams asks to talk to them. he again questions scoggins on why a gun was pulled on him. the video ends and williams shared it on facebook where it has more than 600 likes and 300 comments. many of those comments wanting to know what's going to happen to scoggins. he was placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates and today we should learn where the investigation stands. williams was not charged with anything that night. live this isn't the first time scoggins has been in trouble... he was