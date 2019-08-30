Clear

Athens City School Pep Rally

Athens City Schools will be getting out of school early to prepare for the big football tonight.

happening today, athens city schools will be getting out of school early to prepare for the big football tonight. all of the students from elementary, middle and high school will leave around 2:30 to attend the annual pep rally on the square. buses will also leave early according to the school's early dismissal time. the athens golden eagles will take on gardendale high tonight
