Labor Day and Drunk Driving

waay31's casey albritton joins us live now with a closer look at how they're stepping u patrols this weekend. casey? officers here at the madison county sheriff's office say they will be working overnight to keep drunk drivers off the road. if i turn off my camera light, this is what police will be working in...pitch black. they will be patrolling the roads in the dark from about 8 p-m to 3 a-m. police say they will be working in shifts overnight... and this is outside of their normal work hours. officials say the overtime is funded by the alabama department of economic and community affairs... and this weekend police are focused on the 'drive sober or be pulled over' campaign. madison city police tell me in 2018 they had a total of 95 d-u-i arrests... and five of those were just in the week leading up to labor day. and while i wasn't able to get huntsville's dui arrests for 2018 labor day weekend... i did get some yearly totals. in 2016 there were 881 dui's in 2017, the total took a dip to 659. and then in 2018, the number when back up to 876 dui's... and destiny dennis says she hopes people will think twice before drinking and driving this weekend. "my brother was only 20 years old. he had a whole life ahead of him and for him to be killed by a drunk driver is purely senseless." madison county, madison city, and huntsville city law enforcement will be participating in the effort. police say they have sign up sheets up in their buildings for officers to volunteer over the weekend. and if you want to see more of dennis' story, you can check it out this evening on waay tv. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31