Speech to Text for Kay Ivey in Blackface

waay 31's casey albritton is live with more details.. the internet is definitely buzzing with opinions from everyone on governor ivey's blackface scandal... and politicians have also given us their input... some of them calling for governor ivey to step down, while others say she can make up for her mistake. conservative dale jackson is saying governor ivey should resign... he says if she wore blackface, she isn't fit for office in 2019. meanwhile democrat dexter strong told us that resigning wouldn't matter... because other republican lawmakers may have the same mentality. instead, he wants governor ivey to examine herself and her ideas and then take action. here's governor ivey's response... offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something from 52 years ago that i found deeply regrettable. i will do all i can going forward to help show the nation that the alabama of today was a far cry from the alabama of the 1960s. she also says alabama has a long way to go in the areas of racial tolerance and mutual respect. senator doug jones sent us his response...sayin g he appreciates the way governor ivey has addressed the situation... and he believes she can use this to help "correct the injustices that still exist in our society." we want to continue hearing your opinions this morning... go to our waay tv facebook page and vote on our poll... or comment on our post about the scandal. live in madison county, casey albritton, waay 31