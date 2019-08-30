Speech to Text for Lynden and Steven in Dallas

waay 31's lynden blake and steven dilsizian are in arlington, texas for the big game, where fans are already making some predictions. it's a beautiful day at a t and t stadium in arlington where auburn and oregon are getting ready to face off saturday at 630. we have seen so many fans already. since we got there, we've seen auburn and oregon fans making the trip, oregon fans aren't afraid to leave the west coast and head down south for this game. auburn fans think this will be a low scoring, tight game, but oregon fans are thinking high scoring games, with justin herbert in the driver seat, blowing auburn out. oregon fans are confident, saying it will be a blow out, but auburn fans are giving more respect to the ducks, and the offensive line. the tigers fans are confident in their defense and keeping the game low scoring and close. stay tuned to waay31 at 4, 5, and 6 we wil have score predcitions from auburn and oregon fans and some who call this the trip of the season. in arlington, sd, lynden blake, waay31 sports.