Speech to Text for Breken in ATL For Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31's breken terry is live outside of mercedes benz stadium in atlanta where kick off will happen, breken? since it's early there isn't a lot of action but saturday this entire area will transform as number two alabama takes on an unranked duke team. it's the first time the two teams have played since 2010. alabama linebacker dylan moses tore his acl and will be out the rest of the season. on top of that loss, four other alabama players are suspended for the first 30 minutes of the game because they missed a team event... despite these last minute injuries and suspensions alabama is still favored to beat duke by 35 points, but quarter back tua tagovailoa says while this may look like an easy win for the tide they're handling it like any other opponent. looking at the film they aren't a bad team. they are really well coached. they disguise really well. from their front to their back to their package they are really well coached. speaking of coaches dukes head football coach daivd cut-cliffe went to alabama and played football... he was even a graduate assistant under legendary coach bear bryant. so technically he's built by bama too. live in atlanta bt waay31.