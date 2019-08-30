Speech to Text for Rob's August 30th Forecast

through friday from 8:30 to 4:30. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? more perfect weather on the way to wrap up the work week. plenty of sunshine once again for your friday, with temperatures warming to near 90 for highs. temperatures continue to warm into the lower 90s for the holiday weekend with more sunshine all weekend long and no rain chances for the next five days. the big story continues to be hurricane dorian, which is now a category 2 storm with winds at 105 miles per hour. dorian is forecast to become a major hurricane later today and is on track to land on the east coast of florida as a category 4 hurricane monday evening. we will continue to track dorian throughout the weekend. no impacts from dorian are expected here in north alabama.