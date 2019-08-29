Speech to Text for Auburn fans tell WAAY31 to let Bo loose

tiger fans are hanging in texas. texas live is the place to be. auburn fans, oregon fans, have been right where i am all day taking in the sights of at&t stadium, a sight in itself. the game is saturdya at 6:30. but in the mean time, we have cowboys games, rangers games, some auburn fans, including kathy child, are driving to waco to check out magnolia.. but then on saturday its all about college football. kathy says if gus lets freshman quarterback bo nix loose, auburn will be good. the offensive line has a chip, both of them, i want them to ride for brand, like they really are pushing, and uh war eagle, and lets beat oregon, just a rematch of the 2010 championship, we are going to take them out. more to come from dallas starting at 6 tomorrow morning. can you beleive football is here.