Speech to Text for Bo Nix ready to start at QB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

staring in this big game? bo nix truly was raised around auburn football. his dad played for auburn, he grew up a fan, it was in scottsboro, where bo got national recognition as a top quarterbak and a scholarship offer from auburn. gus malzahn told us he has all the confidence in bo to lead this team. it will be his first college game, so malzahn said the game plan is to make bo comfortable when hes on the field. with the leadership on the line, and in the backfield, malzahn thinks bo will do fine. bo has confidence too, but says he still is feeling the growing pains of being the man in charge. it is hard to lead, beause sometimes you dont have a say because they've been here before, you can''t jsut come in and take over like that, i'm finding little segways to lead, whenever sometone is a leader to be there for him. bo has big guys on the line with prince tega, kaleb kim, and in the background, boobe whitleow, our madison county native malik miller, who have helped him. it will be interesting to see. bo has big guys on the line with prince tega, kaleb kim, and in the background, boobe whitleow, our madison county native malik miller, who have helped him. it will be interesting to see.