Speech to Text for Dallas locals excited to welcome football fans

about the game. im here just outside a t and t stadium where the dallas cowboys play, but in a couple days it will be home to the auburn tigers! the tigers start their season with a huge test as oregon features a heisman hopeful quarterback in justin herbert. but before coming here, i started the day in downtown dallas. people in dallas say they are all too familiar with college football fans from around the country coming to their city. and they welcome them with open arms! in fact, last year the lsu tigers played the miami hurricanes here in dallas.... plenty of out-staters making the trip. but one woman from dallas says whenever its an s.e.c. team coming to the city, the turnout is enormous! "i'm stoked! i feel like it's going to be pretty huge, there's probably going to be a ton of people here, i feel like anything sec is kind of go big or come go home so it should be really fun" auburn and oregon are playing in whats called the advocare classic. alabama played here in 2016 and actually will be back next year taking on usc! live in dallas -- sd -- waay31 sports