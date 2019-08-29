Speech to Text for Alabama preps for Duke in Chick-Fil-A kickoff

alabama football is back in action this saturday against the duke blue devils in the chick-fil-a kickoff game. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is in atlanta right outside of where kickoff will happen in less than two days. ll: the sun has set here on mercedes benz stadium, and by this time saturday, we'll know the final score bama/duke game. alabama is the 35 point favorite over duke, but you can't rule out an upset because anything could happen. since duke's head coach david cutcliffe took over in 2008, the birmingham native has led this program to 67 wins, including four consecutive bowl games from 2012 to 2015. but one thing the blue devils don't have is starting quarterback tua tagovailoa. the junior leads the tide's offensive attack with help from wide receivers jerry jeudy, henry ruggs iii, devonta smith, and jaylen waddle. the big talk from all the alabama players during the offseason, they've been ready for this kickoff game since the seconds ran off the clock in the national championship game back in january. : "camps so brutal and so incredibly long here, well it just feels that way at least, that when we get a chance to play someone else we're so pumped up and ready to go. it's game week and it's our first time back playing and we've got a bad taste in our mouth from the last time we actually played. we've got a new time, it's exciting to see what we got and to get to experience the stadium and the fans and coaches in a game that's just a little different level of intensity and focus, we're just so excited." ll: some quick facts about this chick-fil-a kickoff game. this is duke's first appearance in this game, while alabama has been here a time or two, or fourteen times, i should say. this is the tide's sixth kickoff game, and they currently have a perfect 5-0 record. waay 31's breken terry and i will be out here until the game ends on saturday bringing you everything from atlanta. reporting outside mercedes benz stadium, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.