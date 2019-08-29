Speech to Text for Neighbors react to Governor Ivey's apology

new information tonight -- people in huntsville are split over whether or not governor kay ivey should resign because of today's blackface scandal. ivey says she doesn't remember wearing blackface during a skit at auburn university during her senior year. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... kody... what are people in the community saying about this? i put a poll up on my facebook to see if people think governor ivey should resign... right now... the people i'm speaking with in huntsville were more evenly split... 50-50 with some wanting her to resign... and others okay with her staying... michael harper says governor ivey should not be negatively judged because of something that happened in 1967... michael harper/voter "it's not right, but at the same time it was a different era." jenesis hunter completely disagrees... jenesis hunter/voter "it doesn't matter if it was sixty years back, or even five years back." the big question going around the state right now... is if governor ivey should step down because of this... conservative dale jackson says it's a no-brainer that she should... dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "you can't pretend you don't remember something like this and then say you're going to do better. i just don't buy it and if she doesn't actually remember it she needs to go too, because she's loosing her mind." democrat dexter strong told me he's not buying governor ivey's apology... but he's leaving the door open for her to make things right... dexter strong/waay 31 political analyst "talk is really cheap. i don't care about an apology. i think there's room for redemption. i'm not a part of the cancel culture." harper does not want governor ivey to resign... michael harper/voter "what happened in 1967 shouldn't really influence the way people view here today. it's what she does today that matters." hunter only wants the governor to resign... jenesis hunter/voter "if she can't forgive herself, look deep within her self and actually see what she did was wrong." right now... the republican party in the state of alabama is standing by ivey and applauding her coming forward to apologize for what happened... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... senator doug jones released a statement following governor ivey's apology. in it -- jones says he appreciates ivey for addressing the situation and for accepting responsibility. he also says "governor ivey now has a unique opportunity to do more than any alabama governor in recent memory to correct the injustices that still exist in our society -- i hope she will seize