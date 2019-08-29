Speech to Text for Madison businesses frustrated with construction project

new this evening -- businesses say they're losing money over a construction project, and they want to know when it will finally be done. the county line road and highway 72 project began last year and is expected to wrap up by the end of the summer. waay 31's ashley carter took their frustrations to the city of huntsville. look live: people i talked with today said since the project began last year there have been a number of issues...but perhaps the biggest one...this dip that cars have to drive through to enter in and people who work here tell me they get constant complaints and less business because of it. pkg kimberly skinner, works on county line road: "it makes our business slow because they can't get in here safely, kimberly skinner works at the community urgent care on county line road. she told me the entryway has caused a significant amount of damage to her car....and they get complaints every day from patients who say they'd rather not come here because of the damage it could cause. kimberly skinner, works on county line road: "they can't get into here safely to get treatment, it's a clinic so they need to be able to come here safely." antonio key-rog-a works at mia's cafe... he told me since business has been slower... he's been working fewer hours, and had to get a second job. antonio quiroga, works on county line road: "the less you work the less money you're going to make." other employees in the plaza told me they've had to close early some days, because the construction has caused internet outages and the water to be cut off. they told me the city said the entryway was only supposed to take three days to fix...but it's been at least nine days. they say they are just ready for the project to end, so things can be better than before. antonio quiroga, works on county line road "we know that at the end when they get done with the road i mean probably business is going to improve a lot." in madison....ashle y carter....waay 31news> we reached out to the city of huntsville...and they told us the project is in its final phases and should wrap up in a couple of weeks. we've asked if business owners were given advance notice about water and internet disruptions ... and why that entrance wasn't fixed after 3 days. we're waiting