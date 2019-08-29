Speech to Text for Calhoun Opens New Aerospace Welding Lab

the rocket city is home to several aerospace companies - with more on the way. while many jobs require a four- year degree, there are many other openings for those with an associates degree. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith visited calhoun community college's new aerospace welding lab to get a closer look at this door to the space industry. when you think of welding, you're probably imaging this: a stick weld and sparks flying from a piece of steel. compare that... to this: now you're looking at a gas tungsten arc or "tig" weld on aluminum. it's a type of welding you won't typically see on a construction site. more technical, more precise welding. it's more controlled area, a lot cleaner. matthew elmore is one of first students to experience calhoun community college's new aerospace welding lab. he started with more traditional welding, but decided to switch tracks. after getting several jobs and not exactly liking where i was at, i decided to swap and go with the aerospace degree. and since then, it has been way, way more helpful to me as an individual and what i'm looking forward to in my life. instructor matthew jones recently became the head of this program. the degree has been around for a while, but moving to the huntsville campus will allow them to step up their game. most of our advisory board and our industry leaders are in this location and it's easier to communicate and get our students in an environment that is going to be similar to what they do. another benefit of having this program in close proximity to marshall is their access to materials. for example, one of their welding machines here was donated from nasa. the program opens up possibilities not only for young adults, but for dual enrollment high school students too. it's been good. it's a lot of hard work, it takes a lot of trial and error, a lot of long nights, but you get out what you put in. elmore says with a wife and child here in huntsville, having a path to a fulfilling career that doesn't require a lot of moving is a huge plus. you also can get into a company here where you always know where you're going to be. you don't have to roam around, trying to find somewhere to weld pipe or maybe construction sites move, builds get completed, things like that. and he says having the saturn v as the backdrop for an aerospace welding course isn't too shabby either. reporting at calhoun's huntsville campus, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news