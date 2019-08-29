Speech to Text for Jemison High School students, parents concerned raw hamburger was served for lunch

advisory is issued. take a look at the picture of your screen...that's a hamburger served to students at jemison high school. it looks raw! parents told us today ... their kids said the meat was cold and they didn't think it was safe to eat. waay 31's sydney martin took their concerns to the school district to find out if jemison is really serving raw burgers. alexis coria, 11th grader," pink, brown. it was pretty bad." it's wet. it drips alot. it makes your bun soggy." a jemison high school student told us wednesday's lunch was anything but appealing. they claim they were served up raw hamburgers in the lunch line. the picture started making the rounds on social media. so we showed it to huntsville city school spokesman keith ward. he told us the burger is a quote "fully cooked char- broiled beef steak burger" from the heat and serve menu. students said that name doesn't sound like what they were served. alexis coria, 11th grader," "it should be named something else in my opinion." ward said because it's heat and serve, nothing is raw. but students we talked to insisted it was. alexis coria, 11th grader, "i'm pretty sure red meat isn't that safe at all." we asked why the hamburger in the picture is three different colors, ward told us it's because two other patties overlapped on that patty, causing discoloration. waay 31 reached out to school board member michelle watkins, who serves the jemison community./ she told us when she saw the picture she worked to find out why the burger was served to students. watkins explained the food wasn't prepared according to direction and the problem should be corrected. alexis coria, 11th grader," "today was actually better. baked chicken definitely better for sure." syd, "watkins told us the child nutrition program supervisor stopped by jemison on thursday and reviewed with lunch room staff proper instructions to prepare food. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."