Speech to Text for Shooting Forces Schools To Be Put On Lockdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the page. new at five, a limestone county community is on edge after a shooting forced two schools to be put on lockdown. according to the limestone county sheriff's office, a crossing guard at cedar hill elementary heard a gunshot this morning and called police. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with folks who work and live near the school about the scary incident. folks who live here near cedar hill elementary school said they never expected a shooting to happen out here. but now, they tell me they're afraid their small, quiet community might be changing. pkg: courtney russell, lives nearby "same kind of town where people don't lock their doors and leave the car running at the gas station type thing." that's how courtney russell describes where she lives. but thursday morning, she got an usual message on her phone. courtney russell, lives nearby "my husband texted me and said 'i just heard an ambulance go by.'" russell was getting ready to run some errands when she walked outside. courtney russell, lives nearby "saw a bunch of cop cars out there and crime scene tape." it wasn't until i showed up that russell learned what happened. both cedar hill elementary school and ardmore high school were placed on lockdown after the crossing guard at the elementary school heard a gunshot. according to the limestone county sheriff's office, a man shot another man in the armnot far from the school. it happened while parents were dropping their kids off. jay brown, lives nearby "kind of makes you scared of where you're living now, because you don't know who's around you or what might happen." jay brown's younger brother is a student at cedar hill, but was out sick today, and brown says he's kind of glad. jay brown, lives nearby "i think it was a god thing. he could've been there and gotten hurt himself." and russell agrees, things could've been a lot worse. courtney russell, lives nearby "a couple of people on this street, they ride their bikes to the school every day, so a kid could've been shot." in the meantime, russell says her perspective of the neighborhood has changed. courtney russell, lives nearby "i told my husband 'we need to go get some carrying permits and keep a gun if it's going to be that crazy.' hopefully, nothing like that ever happens around here again." reporting in limestone county, sk,