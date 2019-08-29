Speech to Text for Morgan County Jail could increase officers' pay

new details this afternoon -- the morgan county sheriff wants to boost pay for correctional officers. but to do it, he'll have to give up some staffers. waay 31's shosh bedrosian shows us why the county struggles to recruit, and retain jailers. these correctional officers from the morgan county jail are taking an agility course ... in hopes of advancing to the next level of law enforcement. brandon overton, participated in physical test today, "you hear a lot of cheering going on when one man started to weaken the next man was there to pick him up and carry him on" nat. sound bite of officers encouraging one of the officers pulling a dummy amanda berzet, correctional officer "law enforcement is in my blood. my grandfather dd it for 30 years and first it just happened but once i started i grew to love it" right now, the morgan county jail is behind other counties in pay. officers start at 11 dollars and 56 cents an hour. compare that to neighboring madison county, where starting pay is 15-dollars an hour. sheriff ron puckett told me he has proposed giving up 7 positions in the jail so he can increase the pay for his 118 correctional officers. sheriff ron puckett, morgan county , "hopefully we can attract more candidates and really what we try to do is keep them here longer, we have a real high turn over rate" the sheriff hopes a starting pay of 13-dollars an hour will help. back at the testing course, a handful of sheriff puckett's officers are doing push-ups, sit-ups, and pushing a patrol car 15 feet in neutral. shosh jumping over a fence is not as easy as it seems. this is the second obstacle correctional officers have to go through in order to pass this test" officers then go through a window, balance on a beam, and pull a 165 pound dummy. they top it off with a mile and a half run. an exhausting test, all in the hopes of taking their careers to the next level. brandon overton, "this is something i've always wanted to do. i've wanted to be a part of that big brotherhood and get out there and serve and protect the citizens of morgan county. in morgan county , shosh bedrosian, waay 31 news. five out of the six officers successfully completed the exam today , but the sheriff's office will only send two to the law enforcement academy. if all of them went -- there wouldn't be enough positions filled at the jail. if the correctional officer raise is approved, it would go