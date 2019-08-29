Speech to Text for New Alabama marriage laws take effect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into effect in october. getting married in alabama is now a little easier. starting today ... couples are no longer required to have a ceremony ... and can apply for a marriage license online instead of going into the probate judge's office. the new rules came about when judges in rural counties were trying to deny licenses for same-sex couples. madison county probate judge frank barger told us, the system is set up and ready to go. barger- "today our website is updated, we're available to answer questions if the public has questions. we're ready to take those forms in and record them as they're received." couples will still have to come into the office to turn in the filled out form. the price for the license is still the same at 89 dollars. several