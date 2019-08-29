Speech to Text for Linebacker Dylan Moses to miss entire season

saturday night. in two days, the alabama football team will take on the duke blue devils in the chick-fil-a kickoff game. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is in atlanta outside mercedes benz stadium, lauren what's the latest on the tide? dan, the main thing we've been hearing from alabama players this year, is they're ready to avenge their national championship loss to clemson. now, the long road to the trophy starts on saturday against duke, and it may feel even longer than usual because the tide will be without one key player. it was announced wednesday starting linebacker dylan moses will miss the entire season after tearing his acl during practice on tuesday. this is the third loss for the tide just in the month of august. moses joined running back trey sanders and another linebacker joshua mcmillon on the injury list. both snaders and mcmillon also suffered lower leg injuries. what this means for this alabama team, a lot of younger guys have to step up to fill that middle linebacker role. head coach nick saban says what happened to dylan is a risk they take each and every time they decide to practice. "i think it's a character check for dylan in terms of the support that we want to give him and the adversity that he has to overcome, but it's also a character check for everybody on our team to be able to keep the faith, to respond to adversity the way they need to, to accept the challenge and to rise above the challenge. support each other. support the young players who are going out to play and to go from there. that's the only choice we have." now, two true freshman shane lee and christian harris will step in and get the start at middle linebacker on saturday against the blue devils. but even with all these injuries, the tide is still the 35 point favorite over duke. so still safe to bet on the tide, we'll have more about this kickoff game coming up at 5. live in atlanta, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.